Big Sky Clouds Over

Skies will cloud up today throughout the Northern Rockies. A few locations may get the privilege of briefly seeing sun through the clouds. Even though it's cloudy, a positive is that we will continue our recent warming trend. By the mid-afternoon, temperatures around the state should range from near 50 to maybe even 60 plus degrees. These temperatures are 10-15 degrees above normal for this time in March. Our warmth will persevere into the weekend, leading to Sunday probably being the warmest day. The National Weather Service stated this morning "Temperatures are expected to rise above 70 degrees for the valleys of west-central and southwest Montana, and many valleys of central Idaho. Temperatures in the lowest valleys of central Idaho, such as Riggins, ID, could approach 80 degrees." Late Sunday evening and during the overnight hours, we will begin to see our next #WeatherMaker move into the state. Overnight into early Monday morning we should see a few isolated thunderstorms over north-central Idaho and perhaps as far east as west-central Montana. By Daybreak on Monday it's likely that areas across Montana may be seeing thunderstorms, along with frequent lightning. We at KTVH will continue to monitor weather conditions and will rush into the station to provide you with up to date live weather analysis if that's ever needed. Updates on weather and other developing news is updated throughout the day on our KTVH Twitter and Facebook pages as well. Thank you for trusting #StormTrackerWeather and as always:

A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition!

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -