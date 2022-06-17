Big Sky Sizzle

Friday will be the warmest day of 2022 so far in Montana. Temperatures across the state will average between 95-105 degrees. It is due to the dangerously warm temperatures and lack of moisture relief, that the National Weather Service has issued HEAT ADVISORIES for all of eastern Montana and extends into parts of central Montana. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. This is absolutely a day to take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for areas in southwest Montana, including Dillon. The state will remain dry on Friday, with mostly sunny skies allowing for our temperatures to increase so rapidly as surface heating is much faster. Temperatures on Saturday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 80s in central Montana. A low pressure system moving eastward above our northern border will push a cold front through the state Saturday and Sunday. The front most likely won't affect eastern Montana on Saturday, resulting in another scorcher of a day with temperatures above 100 degrees. Sunday will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms across the state as a cold front pushes across central Montana into eastern areas. Temperatures will be back to what I call "room temperature", meaning varying in the 60s. Moderate rain continues all day Monday before petering off during the late afternoon and evening hours. Following your rainy Monday, the rest of the workweek looks dry and mostly sunny as temperatures gradually warm back into the 80s for next weekend. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -

