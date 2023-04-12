Big Spring Snowstorm

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Big Sandy Creek in northern Montana near Havre, for the Milk River near Harlem through Glasgow, and for Beaver Creek near Hinsdale.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for much of northern and central Montana.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the mountains of central and south-central Montana for Wednesday night and Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of central and northern Montana for Wednesday night and Thursday.

A significant spring snowstorm will blanket much of Montana with fresh snow making for difficult travel through Thursday. As much as 6-10" in the lower elevations with up to 2 feet of snow in the mountains will fall from Wednesday night into Thursday night. Thursday will be a snowy day for most areas along and east of the Continental Divide. The Big Belt, Little Belt, Highwood, Big Snowy, Bridger, Castle, Crazy Mountains, up the Continental Divide and Rocky Mountain Front are under a Winter Storm Warning and could see up to 1-2 feet of snow. Lower elevations including Helena, Great Falls, Lewistown and Glasgow are under a Winter Weather Advisory and could have as much as 6-10" through Thursday. Highs will be much colder in the 30s. Overnight lows will drop below freezing which will slow the melt down although flooding still is a major concern along the Hi-Line. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widespread mixed showers in the lower elevations with snow in the mountains, highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will modify back into the 50s and 60s this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and Sunday will be partly cloudy. Overall for the rest of April, temperatures will slide back below average for the most part.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist