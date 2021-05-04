Big Spring Storm in the Works

Happy May! A big storm capable of producing thunderstorms, widespread rain and snow is likely to hit the state this weekend. This is exactly what Montana needs with nearly 2/3 of the state under some level of drought. But before we get to that storm, a minor system is working through the state. Scattered showers with an isolated thunderstorm or two will move through Tuesday, Tuesday night and early Wednesday. There will be some sun mixed in as well throughout the state on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. A few showers will move through north-central and northeast Montana on Wednesday morning, but the afternoon will be beautiful and sunny for most of the state. Thursday will be another beautiful spring day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Late in the day a cold front will spread showers and thunderstorms into western Montana. This weekend will likely be chilly, wet and white across most of the state. A large, lumbering low pressure will produce a mix of rain and snow in the lower elevations with heavier snow in the mountains. Some areas could see up to 1" of liquid precipitation, which would certainly help the drought situation. Areas of rain and snow will continue through Sunday and possibly into Monday. While this storm will not completely alleviate the drought, it certainly has potential to really put a dent in the drought.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist