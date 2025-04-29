BIG Warmup for May

Wednesday is the final day of April (already) and the month will end with more showers and on the cool-ish side, but May will begin with the warmest temperatures so far this year. A few showers and higher elevation snow showers will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A mix of rain and snow showers could move through the Great Falls and Helena areas before clearing by late morning. Afternoon showers, isolated thunderstorms, and higher mountain snow showers will redevelop with the daytime heating and instability. Skies will be partly cloudy but most of the showers will clear by late afternoon or early evening. Highs will top out in the 50s to around 60. High pressure will build in for Thursday and stick around into the start of the weekend. Thursday is the first of May and it will be mostly sunny with warming temperatures into the 60s and 70s. Friday will be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and low 80s. Saturday could be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s for some areas, but an isolated thunderstorm is possible late in the day over the western mountains. Sunday will start off warm and partly cloudy but scattered thunderstorms will pop in the afternoon and evening.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist