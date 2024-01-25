BIG Warmup for the West

While temperatures have warmed up and climbed above freezing for many areas in Montana, even warmer air is on the way that could set new record highs. Just how warm? Most of the plains will see high temperatures in the 60s, but the valley locations may be locked in colder temperatures as inversions persist. Once again temperatures got above freezing for most of the state during the day and down below freezing at night, so Montana continues a freeze-thaw cycle. It's sloppy, slushy and wet on the roads, windshield washer fluid is a hot commodity these days. Roads could be a little slippery Thursday morning because of refreezing, spotty freezing drizzle, and perhaps some fog that could leave a little ice accretion. There will be spotty snow and some rain drops across southwest and south-central Montana through the afternoon. Farther north along the Hi-Line will be partly cloudy and dry. Highs will top out in the 30s and 40s. This minor disturbance will move out for Friday as the workweek ends on a sunny and mild note. A ridge of high pressure will keep moisture/precipitation away from most of the state heading through the weekend and next week. Temperatures will be climbing across the Rockies with some areas in Montana reaching the 50s and 60s for the final few days of January. The next round of snow and colder temperatures may not come until the first weekend of February.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist