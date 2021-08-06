Big Weekend Changes

Major changes are on the way this weekend. The next several days will feature everything from extreme fire danger and wildfire growth, strong wind, rain and high mountain snow, and a big cool-down. Wind will be a major issue for Saturday and there will likely be RED FLAG WARNING conditions for most of Montana. Some gusts could approach 35mph out of the west, there will be low humidity, and highs in the 80s to around 90. Sunday a cold front will move into the state with increasing clouds, showers and thunderstorms through the day. Highs will only be in the 60s and 70s, and the higher elevations will be much cooler. Temperatures will fall into the 50s by the afternoon and evening. Eastern Montana out ahead of the front will have highs in the 90s. Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely in central Montana. And a nice rain should develop over the western mountains that will spill down off the Rocky Mountain Front. There will likely be snow in the mountains above 8500' on Sunday night. Monday will have some showers early with partly cloudy and breezy conditions by the afternoon. Highs will only be in the 60s and 70s again. It should be a nice but brief break from the heat and the smoke. Another round of hot temperatures and dry conditions are likely for the end of next week into next weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

