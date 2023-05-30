Bit of Blue & Lot of Green Before More Rain

While some places still had thunderstorms, Montana was drier on Tuesday than it has been in days. Enjoy it because more wet weather is returning soon. Precipitation into the middle of June is likely to be above average, and this is the wettest time of year. As warm and wet May is nearing its end, June flooding is a concern. The ground is saturated after all of the recent rain. Thunderstorms will become more numerous by Wednesday afternoon across most of Montana once again. Highs will reach the 70s and low 80s. Thursday will be between two storm systems and much of central and western Montana will have a mainly dry day. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. There will be a few isolated thunderstorms, but a new low pressure will move into the state with a lot of moisture late Thursday evening. A widespread steady rain will develop across much of Montana through Thursday night into Friday. Friday will start out very cloudy, rainy and cool. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. The storm will start breaking up through the afternoon and evening with sunshine poking through the clouds. Significant rain could lead to areas of flooding. The first weekend of June looks pretty nice with mostly sunny skies and just isolated storms Saturday afternoon, and scattered storms on Sunday afternoon. Another round of wet weather is likely through the beginning of next week. Monday and Tuesday will have widespread showers and thunderstorms. All of the recent rain plus additional heavy rain in the forecast could lead to flooding in the first part of June, and the wet weather should continue straight through the middle of the month.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist