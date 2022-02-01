Bitter Cold & Snow Continue

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY continues for most of northern Montana into Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for parts of central and western Montana into Wednesday morning.

Happy February! Snow continues to fall across parts of Montana, but most of the state is in the deep freeze. Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills will continue through the night into Wednesday. Wind chill values will drop below zero for most areas, with far northeast Montana experiencing wind chills as cold as -40. Most areas in the state will start out Wednesday with temperatures well below 0, with some of the normally colder places as low as -20. After a few flurries and clouds in the morning, sunshine will increase for the afternoon. Temperatures will not increase much as arctic air remains, highs will only reach the 0s and low 10s. This arctic air will not stick around long as some warmer weather will move in for Thursday. A chinook wind will develop across the plains with southwest wind gusting up to 40mph and pushing the arctic air out. Highs on Thursday will warm into the 20s and 30s. Friday will be even warm with highs in the 30s and 40s under increasing clouds. A Pacific front will push through Friday night into Saturday morning with scattered snow showers but accumulation should mainly be confined to the mountains. The weekend will be warmer and windy with highs in the 30s and 40s under partly cloudy skies. More snow and reinforcing shots of cold air are likely next week. Overall, the first 2-3 weeks of February will be stormy and cold. There likely will be multiple arctic fronts that pass through the state with several days of below 0 temperatures.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist