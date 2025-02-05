Bitter Cold, Snow Not Over Yet

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for most of Montana through Wednesday.

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the East Glacier area, out off the Rocky Mountain Front to I-15, and down the Continental Divide through Wednesday morning for wind chills down to -35.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the East Glacier area through Wednesday morning.

The days long storm system that has been hitting Montana continues as the atmospheric river is steering Pacific moisture into an arctic airmass. This "river" of moisture is meandering around the state which is why the snow has come and gone. What might be more impressive than the snow are the bitter cold wind chill values. Dangerous cold will continue through Wednesday but some slightly warmer air will start moving in. The snow is not over with yet either, as the river has to work its way across the state from west to east through Wednesday. The snow could be heavy at times Wednesday morning. The atmospheric river will shift east of the area by Wednesday afternoon with perhaps a bit of sunshine breaking through. Snow will spread across eastern Montana before coming to an end by Thursday. Thursday will be a partly cloudy day with somewhat warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the 0s and 10s across the plains, and some places like Helena and Missoula could pop into the 20s. Another round of light snow is possible on Friday as a low pressure moves in from the Pacific. Another 1-3" could fall in parts of the state. Highs will be back down in the 10s. This weekend will be cold with highs in the 10s and low 20s. Saturday will be partly cloudy but Sunday will have mostly cloudy skies and some light snow moving in late in the day. Another arctic front will move through the state Sunday night into Monday with more light snow and a reinforcing shot of cold air. Highs on Monday will be down in the -0s and 0s. February is looking cold and snowy.

This storm is almost over,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist