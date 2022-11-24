Black Friday Special: Unusual Warmth

Happy Thanksgiving!

What a beautiful day across the state with a lot of sunshine and comfortably mild temperatures. There's some wind across the plains and that will continue through the night and into Friday. A Pacific airmass will be moving in with even warmer temperatures. Some areas over the plains could top out in the mid to upper 50s. The western valleys including Helena will stay inverted with colder and calmer conditions. Strong wind will blow across the plains, Rocky Mountain Front and Continental Divide. Skies will be mostly cloudy as a cold front approaches late in the day. This front will move through Friday night into Saturday with some snow in the mountains and a mix of light rain and snow in the lower elevations. This front will clear the state through the morning hours with the afternoon partly cloudy. Highs will cool back down into the 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with light snow developing through the day. Sunday traveling will be better earlier in the day. Snow will become more widespread by evening and night. Monday and Tuesday will revert back to the cold and snowy pattern with highs dropping and a chance of snow for much of the state.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist