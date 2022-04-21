Blizzard Warning Back for Parts of Montana

A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for eastern Montana.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for parts of southern Montana.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for parts of southeastern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the higher terrain of central and southwest Montana.

It was just a week ago that a major snowstorm produced blizzard conditions across much of eastern Montana. Here we go again as another big storm is in the works for Friday and the weekend. While blizzard conditions will be across far eastern Montana, much of the state will receive beneficial rain and snow over the next few days. Low pressure will strengthen to our south on Friday. Rain and snow will increase over southern Montana and gradually move north through the central part of the state. Travel conditions will deteriorate later by Friday afternoon and evening. There will be several inches of accumulation in the mountains. Helena, Great Falls and Lewistown proper could pick up a coating of snow, but the higher terrain around these towns will have a better chance at accumulating snow. Great Falls and the Helena Valley will mainly see rain through Friday, with mainly snow around Lewistown. Snow accumulation will be heavier along I-90 and I-94. Friday night and Saturday will feature blizzard conditions once again in southern and eastern Montana. This will be another dangerous storm for the livestock and ranchers of eastern Montana. Areas of snow mixed with a little rain will continue into Saturday, the heaviest of the snow will be over far eastern Montana. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers, cool temperatures and wind across most of the state. This big storm will move out on Sunday but there will still be some showers of rain and snow. Hopefully skies will become partly cloudy for at least a little while on Sunday. Highs will be warmer, generally in the 50s. Far eastern Montana will still be windy with colder highs in the 30s and 40s. More unsettled weather will continue next week with mainly scattered showers. Another larger storm with significant rain and snow is likely for the final weekend of April. All of this precipitation is near to slightly above average. While this may not dig Montana out of the drought, it is certainly helping.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist