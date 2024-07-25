Breaking the Heat Wave

Hallelujah! After several days of very hot temperatures and high fire danger, a cooler airmass is spilling across the state and numbers will be slightly and pleasantly below average the next few days. The cold front will continue to work through the state tonight and you should start to feel the change this evening into Friday morning. Friday will be refreshing with highs in the 70s and 80s. The wind will not be as strong but it could still push wildfires. There were numerous small fires that developed after the recent lightning. Friday night's temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s for lows, certain relief from the heat. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms and highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s to around 90. Temperatures will stay steady in the 80s for most of next week. There's a chance of a few thunderstorms on Tuesday that will knock the temperatures back down a little. However, another heat wave could develop around the beginning of August through the first weekend of the new month.

Stay safe,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist