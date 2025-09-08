Breathing a Little Easier

After air quality reached unhealthy levels over the weekend, a pattern change has allowed some of the smoke to clear out of Montana. Most of Big Sky Country has either GOOD or MODERATE air quality. A slow moving low pressure coming in from the Pacific will bring more unsettled weather to the state over the next several days. This storm could still have an impact with some showery weather into this weekend. The stormy weather will produce rain over some of the fires in Montana, Canada and the Pacific Northwest. The nature of low pressure will also help to disperse some of the wildfire smoke, so air quality should continue to slowly improve through this week. Showers will be more hit and miss over the next few days with some sunshine mixed in. Temperatures will slowly cool off through the week. The slow moving storm could produce some wet weather to start the weekend. Saturday has potential to be rainy, especially over eastern Montana. Temperatures are starting to cool off as summer is winding down and autumn is just around the corner.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist