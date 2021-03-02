Menu

Breezy to Windy

Posted at 6:03 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 11:11:24-05

With the temperatures gradually warming up, it's going to feel a lot like spring. Aside from daytime highs trending in the 40s and 50s, north-central Montana will have to deal with breezy to windy conditions at times.

Wednesday will be a pleasant day. The wind will be on the light side, and the skies will be clear. The high temperatures will remain well above-average for the entire state.

Thursday will be a carbon copy of Wednesday's weather conditions; light wind, sunny skies, and the high temperatures will be a tad warmer. A few locations in north-central and eastern Montana, high temperatures will stay in the low 60s.

