With the temperatures gradually warming up, it's going to feel a lot like spring. Aside from daytime highs trending in the 40s and 50s, north-central Montana will have to deal with breezy to windy conditions at times.

Wednesday will be a pleasant day. The wind will be on the light side, and the skies will be clear. The high temperatures will remain well above-average for the entire state.

Thursday will be a carbon copy of Wednesday's weather conditions; light wind, sunny skies, and the high temperatures will be a tad warmer. A few locations in north-central and eastern Montana, high temperatures will stay in the low 60s.

