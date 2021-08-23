Breezy to Windy and Sunny

Ahead of a passing dry front, expect breezy to windy conditions and mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs are expected to remain in the 70s and 80s.

Behind the passage of Monday's cold front, the wind will shift from a westerly flow to a northerly flow. The wind will not be as bad on Tuesday, but the morning lows are expected to be rather chilly. Daytime highs will cool nearly 20 degrees in eastern Montana. The highs will stay in the 60s and 70s, and overnight lows will drop to the 30s and 40s.

By mid-week, a series of disturbances will introduce an unsettled weather pattern into the start of the weekend.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊