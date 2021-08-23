Watch
Weather

Actions

Breezy to Windy and Sunny

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Futuretrack WIND1.png
Futuretrack WIND2.png
Futuretrack WIND3.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Day1.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Futuretrack6.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 6:37 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 10:26:44-04

Ahead of a passing dry front, expect breezy to windy conditions and mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs are expected to remain in the 70s and 80s.

Behind the passage of Monday's cold front, the wind will shift from a westerly flow to a northerly flow. The wind will not be as bad on Tuesday, but the morning lows are expected to be rather chilly. Daytime highs will cool nearly 20 degrees in eastern Montana. The highs will stay in the 60s and 70s, and overnight lows will drop to the 30s and 40s.

By mid-week, a series of disturbances will introduce an unsettled weather pattern into the start of the weekend.

Have a great day.
A.R. 😊

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere