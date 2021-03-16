Expect a brief "cool down" today

Behind the passage of two cold fronts, Tuesday's high temperatures will cool down a bit. Daytime highs will trend in the 30s and 40s, and a few locations in western Montana will stay in the low 50s. If you are traveling east, you could see a mixture of light snow and freezing rain. As the temperatures start to warm above freezing, light snow will turn into rain. The road conditions will turn mainly wet by mid-morning. The wintry mix will begin to taper off by early afternoon.

Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will continue to build, and that will allow for the entire state to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and highs topping out in the 50s.

Thursday, the wind will begin to pick up for portions of north-central Montana. As the wind ramps up, so will the temperatures. The high temperatures will hit the 60s for the first time this year in portions of southwest, and west-central Montana. (Fun Fact: Missoula hit 60 degrees Sunday, March 14th, for the first time since Nov. 5th)

Friday, a cold front will pass and kick off late showers, an increase in cloud cover, and breezy to windy conditions. Behind the front, daytime highs in western Montana will only reach the upper 40s; ahead of the front, daytime highs will warm to the upper 60s, and our friends in eastern Montana could see daytime highs close to 70 degrees.

