Brief Relief from the Heat

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH will go into effect Tuesday afternoon for portions of southcentral and southeast Montana.

Yesterday's disturbance continues to move eastward through parts of north-central Montana. Rain showers and a possible rumble of thunder will favor areas along the Hi-Line and northeast Montana. Rain showers will exit the region late afternoon/early evening. Today's daytime highs will cool to the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday, the combination of dry, warm, and windy conditions has warranted the National Weather Service to issue a Fire Weather Watch for portions of south-central and southeast Montana. Tuesday will feature a blend of sun and clouds. The high temperatures will warm back into the 80s, and west winds are expected to gusts up to 40mph at times, especially off the Rocky Mountain Front.

By midweek, high pressure returns and will give off an ample amount of sunshine, hot temperatures, less wind, and the return of hazy skies. The high temperatures will remain in the 80s and 90s.

