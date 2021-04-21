Brief Wednesday Warm-Up

Today will be a perfect spring day. A ridge of high pressure will briefly move in and dominate Wednesday's forecast. Wednesday will hands down be the warmest and nicest day of the week. High temperatures will top out in the 50s and 60s.

By Thursday, an Alberta clipper, also known as a Saskatchewan Screamer, which is associated with light snow, strong wind, and colder temperatures, will bring exactly that to the state. Daytime highs will begin to cool for most of the state aside from eastern Montana. The winds will increase, and mixed precip will fall first and will quickly transition into snow.

Friday, light snow will linger until late morning. The heaviest snow amounts will favor the Rocky Mountain Front and the mountains located in central Montana. The lower elevations in north-central Montana snow accumulations will stay under three inches. Visibility will be challenging across Mountain passes such as Marias, Rogers, Kings Hill, and MacDonald passes through the morning hours.

