Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Briefly Hot But Cooler Air Arrives Thursday

Briefly Hot But Cooler Air Arrives Thursday
Special.png
Futuretrack WIND1.png
Futuretrack WIND2.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Day1.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted
and last updated

Tuesday and Wednesday were briefly hotter with highs topping out in the 90s, but a cold front moving through the state will bring temperatures back down near average. A cold front will push across Montana on Thursday with temperatures dropping back into the 70s and 80s, back below normal. This front does not appear to have a lot of moisture with it, so do not expect much if any thunderstorms. Friday will be a partly cloudy, breezy and warm day with highs in the 80s. This weekend a few thunderstorms will pop Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Highs will be close to average in the 80s.

Have a great day,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader