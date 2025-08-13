Briefly Hot But Cooler Air Arrives Thursday

Tuesday and Wednesday were briefly hotter with highs topping out in the 90s, but a cold front moving through the state will bring temperatures back down near average. A cold front will push across Montana on Thursday with temperatures dropping back into the 70s and 80s, back below normal. This front does not appear to have a lot of moisture with it, so do not expect much if any thunderstorms. Friday will be a partly cloudy, breezy and warm day with highs in the 80s. This weekend a few thunderstorms will pop Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Highs will be close to average in the 80s.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist