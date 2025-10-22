Bright & Beautiful October Weather Continues

A beautiful stretch of dry, sunny and mild October weather will continue for a few more days but some changes are headed to Montana for the weekend. There are not watches or warning, the weather will remain tranquil for the rest of the workweek. Skies will be mainly clear with good viewing for the Orionid Meteor Shower at night. Comet Lemmon is still visible in the western sky about 2-3 hours after sunset, and binoculars are helpful in finding the comet. Thursday will be nice as well with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 50s and 60s, with a bit more wind picking up across the plains. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs mainly in the 60s to around 70. Southwest wind will increase across the plains once again. This coming weekend will be unsettled as two fronts will move through the state. Saturday's front will bring more wind and showers closer to the Continental Divide later in the day. Highs will reach the 50s to around 60, wind could gust higher than 40mph. Sunday will be colder with highs in the 40s and 50s, cold enough for some snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow showers in the lower elevations. Right now, any snow accumulation will be confined to the mountains. This does not appear to be a powerful storm, but anyone heading into the mountains this weekend should prepare for chilly and damp conditions. Cool, blustery weather will continue early next week but not major storms are on the horizon at this time.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist