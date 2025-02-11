Brutal Cold Continues

AN EXTREME COLD WARNING is in effect until 11am Wednesday for northern Montana along the Canadian border for wind chills down to -40 to -50.

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through Wednesday morning for most of Montana for wind chills down to -35.

The coldest temperatures of winter so far will continue to impact Montana tonight and Wednesday before temperatures begin to warm ever so slightly. Monday night was an incredibly cold night with much of the state between -20 and -40. The coldest location was Rock Creek up on the Canadian border that bottomed out at -44. Great Falls and Havre had dangerous wind chills in excess of -50. Tuesday night will not be as cold but temperatures will still drop well below 0 again. Wind chills will once again be in the -30 to -40 range with some spots as cold as -50. If you have to be outside, make sure all exposed skin is covered. Check on your neighbors and your pets. Frostbite can occur in a matter of minutes in these conditions. A few light snow showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with just a dusting of accumulation. High pressure will move across Montana on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and cold highs in the 0s and 10s. Thursday will start mostly sunny but clouds will increase late in the day. Highs will increase ever so slightly into the 10s to around 20. Friday is Valentine's Day and it looks cold and snowy. Another arctic cold front will move southward into Montana while Pacific moisture streams in from the west. The snow does not look heavy, but 1-3" should accumulate across much of the state. Highs will be back down in the -0s and 0s. Some light snow will continue into the evening. Presidents' Weekend is coming up and it starts out dry and cold. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the -0s and 0s. Sunday, clouds will increase with a little light snow possible late in the day. Highs will warm into the 10s and 20s. Presidents' Day on Monday will be cloudy with areas of light snow. Highs will hold in the 10s and 20s. By the middle to end of next week, it's possible temperatures not only climb above freezing for the first time this month, but might even rise above normal for a change. It's been a rough February so far.

Stay warm,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist