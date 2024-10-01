Brutal Wind Headed to Big Sky Country

Happy October! Montana is in a pattern right now with a storm track to the north, bringing mild temperatures, bouts of strong wind, brief cool-downs and little to no precipitation. The first half of October is shaping up to be dry, warm and windy. Wednesday a weak cold front will slip south across the state. Highs will be slightly cooler but still in the 60s and low 70s. Strong wind will gust up to 30-40mph across most of the state. High pressure will move in for mainly clear skies and light wind on Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, briefly dropping below average again but it will be a gorgeous fall day. Calm conditions and light wind will not last long as Friday another front will approach late in the day. Highs will be well up into the 70s and low 80s with a moderately strong wind across the state but as the front crosses Montana on Friday night, the wind will be very powerful. Some of that wind will carry over into Saturday but the wind will gradually ease up through the afternoon. Highs will be cooler, back down in the 50s and 60s along with mainly clear skies. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a bit windy across the plains. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. One thing missing from this forecast is precipitation. There does not appear to be any significant rain or snow anytime soon as the first half of October appears very dry.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist