Buckle Up for More Snow

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for northwest Montana into Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of the state through Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the southern and southwest mountains.

The last few days of weather has been a whirlwind, almost literally. Saturday's wind event produced widespread damage and before many of us could get out and clean up the downed trees and branches, a blanket of snow covered the ground along with very cold temperatures for early November. Cold and snow will stick around for the next couple of days so the roads will stay slick and the snow will stick around. Tuesday is Election Day and there will be areas of light snow through the morning hours. There may be a light accumulation of a coating up to an inch. Temperatures will be cold with highs only in the 0s and 10s, and wind chill values will be down between -20 and 0. Roads will be slick but a little sunshine should break through the clouds by the afternoon. Another round of snow will move in late Tuesday night. This snow will be steadier and more widespread throughout the night and most of Wednesday. Temperatures will be near record cold levels with highs again only in the 0s and 10s. Snow will accumulate several inches through the day and into the evening. Total additional accumulation will likely range between 5-10" for most of the lower elevations by the time the snow stops early Thursday. Thursday will still have some snow early in eastern Montana but most of the state will have mostly sunny and cold conditions. Overnight lows could drop below 0. Thursday night a stronger wind will redevelop over the Continental Divide, the East Glacier area and the plains. Blowing snow may make travel difficult again on Friday. Highs will only be in the 10s and 20s. Some temperature moderation is likely this weekend, but the wind will continue to blow snow around in the mountains and across the plains. Areas like Helena and other western valleys will have light wind and inversions. A minor cold front is likely Monday into Tuesday with a few snow showers and a reinforcing shot of cold air. Below average temperatures may stick around through the middle of November almost up to Thanksgiving.

Stay warm,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist