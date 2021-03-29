Menu

A Busy Weather Day

Posted at 7:59 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 13:54:31-04

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for portions of northwest, west-central, and central Montana.

A HIGH WIND WARNING will remain in effect until 6 pm for most of the state.

Yesterday was the warmth, Helena reached 70 degrees for the first time this year and today is the storm. A cold front brought wintry conditions back to the state. Periods of light to moderate snow have caused whiteout conditions in areas located along the Hi-Line. In portions of north-central Montana and across mountain passes, such as Marias, Rogers, MacDonald, and Kings Hill Passes roads are seeing snow. The wind will start to diminish from the west to the east, and another front will pass from Canada and kick off more snow showers. Accumulations will stay fairly mild. The bulk of the snowfall will stay confined to the mountains. Behind the passage of today's front daytime highs will cool nearly 30 degrees.

Tuesday, mostly dry conditions will return to the state, and the high temperatures will stay below average.

Wednesday is when the warm-up begins.

