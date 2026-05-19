Busy Sky with Conjunctions, Showers & Thunderstorms

There's been a lot to look at in Big Sky Country with a rare conjunction of the moon, Venus and Jupiter, as well as sunshine, showers and thunderstorms. The crescent moon, Venus and Jupiter will be very visible in the western sky after sunset. The showers, dark clouds, thunderstorms and even mountain snow will be visible through Thursday. A sharp cold front will move through Montana on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies, widespread showers and a few thunderstorms, and higher elevation snow. It will be cooler with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A few wet snowflakes could mix in across some of the lower elevations Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The mountains will pick up several inches of snow, with the Beartooth Highway seeing up to a foot. The storm will slowly move away on Thursday with a few lingering showers but otherwise partly cloudy skies. Highs are back in the 50s and 60s. Friday will be a glorious day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. This weekend is Memorial Day Weekend. Most years, Montana gets rain and snow and cold temperatures for at least 2 out of the 3 holiday weekend days. This year looks warmer with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and then again on Memorial Day Monday. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and low 80s. The unofficial start of summer could be quite summery...

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist