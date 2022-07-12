True colors revealing themselves

High pressure remains in firm control of our weather in Montana. Yesterday the high pressure was also there, but temperatures highs were in the low 80s. From Tuesday through the rest of the week, daily high temperatures will be 90 degrees and above. Tuesday will be a dry day, alongside the rising temperatures. Into Wednesday, a few afternoon thunderstorms will build, but won't be as large in scale as last week's events. Temperatures will near 100 degrees around the state. Clouds briefly build for Thursday afternoon as thunderstorms and moderate rain will move through most of the state. That cloud building should keep temperatures lower, but not by much; still in the 90s. Skies dry back out on Friday as warming continues and a large ridge begins building even further to the north, leading to temperatures around or above 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Monday will be clear but with drying ground and atmospheric conditions around the state; the day's high winds and gusts over 40 MPH would be bad news bears if a fire was to bust out. Take the time to think before acting when it comes to fire or sparks. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -