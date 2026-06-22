Calm Before the Next Storm

Happy first Monday of Summer! It certainly does not feel like summer with showers, thunderstorms, cool temperatures and wind around the state. The next few days will be warmer, drier and sunnier, but there is another big storm system headed our way for late this week and this upcoming weekend. Lots of rain could fall with cool enough temperatures that the mountains get some snow. Until then, soak up the sunshine before we soak up the rain. Tuesday will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. There will be a few isolated showers up over northeast Montana. Wednesday will be another nice early summer day with highs in the 70s, partly cloudy skies, and just a few isolated mountain storms. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms across most of Montana. The clouds and wet weather will cool temperatures back down into the 60s and 70s. Friday, a strong cold front will move into western Montana with increasing clouds and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Eastern Montana should be dry. This weekend will be wet, cool, windy with some high mountain snow. Rain and a few thunderstorms will spread across the state on Saturday. Some severe storms are possible across far eastern Montana on Saturday afternoon. Highs will cool down into the 60s. Sunday will be cloudy, showery, windy with some high mountain snow. Steady, soaking rain will fall in some areas. Highs will top out in the 50s and 60s. The mountains above 7000' will be cold enough for some summer snow. Areas of heavy rain could continue into Monday, and there is the possibility of flooding in some areas around Glacier. This storm is still days away and some change in the forecast is possible, but the first full weekend of summer will be more like spring.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist