Calm before the snowstorm, active weather ramps up in the coming days

Continued fog develops in areas of western and eastern Montana this morning that will burn off later today. Anticipate some reduced visibility in the Helena valley ahead of partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High temperatures remain consistent in the low 30s to low 40s today throughout the Treasure State.

Overnight, some light flurries will begin to drop into SW Montana potentially leaving a trace amount to wake up to tomorrow in Butte and Dillon. These light, isolated showers will migrate to central Montana by mid-day with minimal impact. Some roads could be a bit slick, but that's about it. Wind will also pick up Thursday/Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front ahead of our next weathermaker.

A larger wave of low pressure activity drops in Friday and we'll see continued rounds of snow through the weekend. Much needed relief from all that dryness is on the way! Temperatures drop significantly Sunday.

