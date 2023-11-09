Calm Conditions Coming Soon, Thank Goodness

The wind that has bombarded the state over the last few days is beginning to calm down, much to the relief of pretty much everyone. A pair of low pressure systems over south-central Canada have created a stronger pressure gradient across Montana resulting in the wind. As these lows move away, the pressure gradient will ease up and the wind will die down. Thursday will be a pleasant November day with mostly sunny skies, little to no wind, and highs in the 40s. A weak front will move into western Montana on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers, but any accumulation will be light and confined to the mountains. Veterans Day Weekend will be mild and windy with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with wind across the plains. There will be snow on the Continental Divide and west of the Divide in the mountains. Some rain will fall in the lower elevations west of the Divide, but east of the Divide will be dry. Highs will reach the 40s to around 50. Another powerful wind will develop for most of the state east of the Divide on Saturday night. Strong wind will continue into Sunday but ease up through the day. Skies will become partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. Most of next week is shaping up to be mild and dry. Highs will top out in the 50s and 60s under mostly sunny skies for most of the week.

Enjoy the calmer conditions.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist