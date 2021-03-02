Can You Dig the 60's, Man?

HELENA — Happy Meteorological Spring! March 1st is the beginning of spring in the world of meteorology and it felt like it across the state with highs in the 40s and 50s. A few spots even eclipsed 60! March will really come in like a lamb this week. Temperatures will remain above average and the wind will not be that bad. All the while, sunshine will be plentiful. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with an isolated mountain snow shower near the Continental Divide. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s. Wednesday will be simply beautiful with sunny skies, light wind and highs in the 40s and 50s. Thursday will be similarly sunny and warm. Temperatures will get even warmer on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s. A cold front will move into the state later on Saturday with a few isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm. An isolated thunderstorm could contain rain, snow, hail and wind. While there may only be one or two thunderstorms in the entire state on Saturday afternoon, it still is noteworthy. Cooler temperatures and some snow showers are possible at the beginning of next week.

Enjoy the nice weather.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

