Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Canadian Cold Front before Montana Heat

afternoon thunderstorms throughout week for W/SW Montana
Day1.png
MTN
Day1.png
radar1.png
Wye Fire
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 8:27 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 10:27:39-04

A cold front dropping south out of Canada will knock down temperatures in Montana to at or below average on Monday and Tuesday. After a slight break from heavy heat, a quick warming trend will begin and continue throughout the weekend. Afternoon thunderstorms will populate the state as a cold front moves through Monday. Tuesday the chances for rain and thunderstorms may stick around for the morning hours, but the afternoon should remain mostly clear. Rain and thunderstorms mainly stick to the western and southwestern mountains. Aside from a few showers from moisture caught up in the flow; which could combine with instability from quick surface heating to provoke afternoon thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Above average heat sticks around through the weekend before the large ridge finally begins breaking down Sunday night into Monday. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.
Be nice to each other.
- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover