Canadian Cold Front before Montana Heat

A cold front dropping south out of Canada will knock down temperatures in Montana to at or below average on Monday and Tuesday. After a slight break from heavy heat, a quick warming trend will begin and continue throughout the weekend. Afternoon thunderstorms will populate the state as a cold front moves through Monday. Tuesday the chances for rain and thunderstorms may stick around for the morning hours, but the afternoon should remain mostly clear. Rain and thunderstorms mainly stick to the western and southwestern mountains. Aside from a few showers from moisture caught up in the flow; which could combine with instability from quick surface heating to provoke afternoon thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Above average heat sticks around through the weekend before the large ridge finally begins breaking down Sunday night into Monday. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -