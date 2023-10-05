Chilliest Night of the Season So Far

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Reservoir.

A widespread frost and freeze will hit Montana before a big warm-up with a lot of sunshine throughout the weekend. High pressure will move in with diminishing wind and falling temperatures Thursday night. Clear skies, light wind, and high pressure produce great radiational cooling conditions where the accumulated solar radiation during the day can readily escape at night. Thus, most of the state will drop into the 20s and low 30s, hard freeze and frost conditions. Friday will be sunny and crisp with highs in the 50s and 60s, and little to no wind. As high pressure moves across Montana this weekend, the airmass will warm and the skies will remain sunny. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s on Saturday. Sunday's temperatures will reach the 70s and even the low 80s in some areas. This will be a beautiful October weekend. The plains will have an increasing southwest wind through Saturday and Sunday. Some clouds will increase on Monday but the temperatures will remain above average in the 60s and 70s. A cold front will bring showers and cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist