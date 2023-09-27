Chilly Changes Afoot

Cooler air has moved into Montana along with showers and thunderstorms, but this storm is not as big as the one coming this weekend. Temperatures have dropped by more than 20 degrees in some areas. The weekend storm will have more moisture and even cooler temperatures. Thursday will be a pretty but cooler day more typical of late September. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s under mostly sunny skies. Wind will be out of the west at 10-20mph. More changes will be noticeable on Friday with increasing clouds and a few stray showers late in the day. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. A decent storm will move in for this weekend. Showers will develop on Saturday with snow in the mountains. Right now the snow levels look to stay above 6000', but several inches could accumulate in the higher terrain. Sunday will have showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. There will be a few more intervals of sunshine up along the Hi-Line. Some snow showers will fly in the higher terrain on the first day of October but accumulation will be confined to the southern mountains. Wet weather with mountain snow will continue into Monday. If you're headed up into the higher terrain this weekend be ready for cool, sloppy and slushy weather. The active pattern continues with strong wind on Tuesday. Another front will move through Wednesday into Thursday with cold enough temperatures that some snow may fly even down in the lower elevations. The seasons are certainly changing.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist