Chilly Changes for Halloween

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier area and Rocky Mountain Front into Friday morning.

Yes, Halloween is still days away but a big drop in temperature will happen in less than 24 hours. And there are plenty of parents that still have to get costumes and may want to think about how to keep their kids warm on what will be a chilly evening. Montana warmed up on Thursday with highs reaching the 50s and 60s. Overnight temperatures will be fairly mild as well, only dipping into the 40s and 50s. This weekend's high temperatures will not even be that warm. While not as cold as it can be this time of year, this will be the coldest airmass to move into the state so far this fall. Friday will start out warm and windy with some sunshine. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s for most areas. Some places in eastern Montana could hit 70. Clouds will increase with a cold front moving through the state Friday afternoon and night. Rain showers will change to snow showers even in the lower elevations. A light accumulation up to 2" is possible in the lower elevations. By Saturday afternoon, most of the snow should stop with increasing sunshine. In spite of that sunshine, highs will only be in the 30s and 40s. Sunday is Halloween, and the day will be sunny and cold. Highs will likely stay in the 30s. By "trick or treat" time in the afternoon and evening, temperatures will fall into the 20s. Overnight lows Sunday night will be in the 0s and 10s, so bundle up! Cold temperatures will continue into early next week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s. Temperatures will rebound back into the 50s by the middle of next week.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist