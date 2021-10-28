Watch
Weather

Actions

Chilly Changes for Halloween

items.[0].image.alt
(Required)mtn
Special.png
Futuretrack WIND1.png
Futuretrack WIND2.png
Futuretrack WIND3.png
Futuretrack Wind4.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Futuretrack6.png
Futuretrack7.png
SnowForecastMap.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 5:48 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 19:49:09-04

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier area and Rocky Mountain Front into Friday morning.

Yes, Halloween is still days away but a big drop in temperature will happen in less than 24 hours. And there are plenty of parents that still have to get costumes and may want to think about how to keep their kids warm on what will be a chilly evening. Montana warmed up on Thursday with highs reaching the 50s and 60s. Overnight temperatures will be fairly mild as well, only dipping into the 40s and 50s. This weekend's high temperatures will not even be that warm. While not as cold as it can be this time of year, this will be the coldest airmass to move into the state so far this fall. Friday will start out warm and windy with some sunshine. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s for most areas. Some places in eastern Montana could hit 70. Clouds will increase with a cold front moving through the state Friday afternoon and night. Rain showers will change to snow showers even in the lower elevations. A light accumulation up to 2" is possible in the lower elevations. By Saturday afternoon, most of the snow should stop with increasing sunshine. In spite of that sunshine, highs will only be in the 30s and 40s. Sunday is Halloween, and the day will be sunny and cold. Highs will likely stay in the 30s. By "trick or treat" time in the afternoon and evening, temperatures will fall into the 20s. Overnight lows Sunday night will be in the 0s and 10s, so bundle up! Cold temperatures will continue into early next week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s. Temperatures will rebound back into the 50s by the middle of next week.

Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader