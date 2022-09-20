Chilly End of Summer

Brrr, that was a chilly late summer day. A frost and freeze is possible overnight into Wednesday morning. Cooler temperatures, recent rain and future rain continue to bring Montana closer to the end of fire season. A new, slow moving storm over California is helping to extinguish fires there as well. This storm will move northeast over the next few days, ultimately bringing widespread precipitation across the northern Rockies and Montana by late Wednesday through Thursday and the first day of autumn. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and a few showers will increase over the southwestern corner by later in the day. This is the next storm that will spread rain across most of the state Wednesday night and Thursday. Thursday will be cool and cloudy again with periods of rain and higher elevation snow. That storm will move out by Friday morning, leaving behind windy conditions and highs around 70. After this storm, the pattern dries out and warms up through the weekend into early next week. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s. Even warmer temperatures are likely for Sunday into early next week, with temperatures topping out in the 70s and even a few 80s.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist