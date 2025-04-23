Chilly Mornings, Warm Afternoons

It's a beautiful time of year when the weather can be warm and sunny after chilly mornings, and that's the current pattern for Montana. Thursday will be similar with a chilly start followed by warming temperatures and a few clouds increasing. By the afternoon, there will be mostly cloudy skies and showers down south, drier weather will move across the Hi-line again.A stray shower or thunderstorm are possible near Helena and out across the Little Belt Mountains. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Most of the state will be dry. This final weekend of April will be drier to start. Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70. A larger storm system with widespread rain and a few isolated thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon. Snow levels will start out high above mountain pass level. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. A mix of rain and snow will fall through Sunday night with lingering rain showers into Monday. As of now, no major storms or major warmups are likely through the end of April. Into the beginning of May, a bigger warmup is likely.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz