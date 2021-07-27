Choke on Smoke

The final week of July and the first week of August are climatologically the hottest time of year. After this, average temperatures start to inch their way down. But there still is a lot of summer and a lot of fire season to go. This week continues to be very smoky and gray. The clouds and smoke will work together to block out some sunlight, so temperatures will not be quite as hot as they would be if skies were clear. It still will be hot with highs in the 90s and low 100s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday as monsoon moisture returns to Montana. Air quality will be a concern as thick smoke moves across Montana. Highs will be a little cooler, in the 80s and 90s. Thursday will have isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 90s. Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy, smoky and dry with highs in the 90s. Air quality will depend on day to day fire activity. Sunday and Monday there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms with the potential of some cooler air for a little relief.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist