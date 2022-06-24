A center of low pressure is dropping down out of Canada Friday morning. This follows the overnight cold front and low pressure system that moved out to the east a few hours ago. Instability will increase across central and southwest Montana as daytime heating increases. Scattered showers and thunderstorms have an opportunity to build. The storms today will be brief, and moderately strong at most. Friday and Saturday will both be cooler than the past several days, with afternoon highs around 15 degrees below

normal. Though it is late June, these unusual temperatures leave the door open for some snow in the mountains tonight. Snowfall should be light, and any snow

accumulations will most likely be less than an inch. Sunday through Friday...Expect a gradual warming trend from Sunday into early next week. Sunday will be a picture perfect crisp blue sky day here in Montana. Sunday also starts a warming trend that will last through next week and appears to be heading in a flopped temperature anomalies, with highs possibly 15 degrees above average rather than 15 degrees below like today. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -

