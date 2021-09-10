Clean Air is Coming

This may indeed be the weekend that Montana turns the corner on wildfires and smoke. A low pressure system has produced rain over fires to the southwest of Montana, in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California. Some of these states saw a significant amount of rain on fires, slowing their progress. Those fires will produce less smoke, and a decrease in activity because of the rain may help firefighters gain an advantage. That same low pressure will blow some smoke out of Montana, so air quality will improve. Through the weekend there will be more of a west to northwest flow that transports even cleaner air. Cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s behind this storm will aid in creating lower fire danger. The cooler weather will continue into early next week with highs staying in the 60s and 70s. A refreshing airmass and high pressure will move down from Canada early in the week. Wednesday could get warm and windy briefly, with higher fire danger. But overall, temperatures will be steady in the 60s and 70s for highs through this weekend and most of next week. There is potential for even a cooler airmass moving in over the final days of summer.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist