"Clean Break"? Don't trust it.

As ridging continues to build over Montana, the surface and daily high temperatures both continue to rise. Areas across the state will see highs in the upper 90s today. Due to the dangerous heat and lack of cloud cover, the National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for all of eastern Montana and more central areas like Lewistown may be added throughout the morning. The large ridge which has been allowing for clear skies and warmer temperatures will slowly move to the east Wednesday afternoon, followed by a weak disturbance. This will bring slight rain and some thunderstorms. Thursday afternoon, the disturbance that moves through will be decently stronger; some of the resulting storms may be strong. Due to increased cloud cover Thursday, temperatures should be slightly cooler. Friday through Sunday temperatures will rise again, with Sunday pushing close to or over 100 degrees in central Montana. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -