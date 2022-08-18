Clear day with looming fire risk

Over the past week we've seen several fires spark up and increase in size due to the favorable atmospheric conditions for fires to spread. Fire danger will continue to stick around into the weekend and next week, but luckily for central Montana; most of the larger smoke plumes and poorer air quality is situated to the west. Thursday's skies will remain clear across Montana with high temperatures ranging from the mid 80s in eastern Montana to the mid to upper 90s on the western side of the state. A high pressure ridge is making it's way across the Pacific Northwest towards the Treasure State, which will allow for temperatures to be slightly above average for the next few days. During the weekend, shower and thunderstorm activity begins to gradually increase as we build into what could turn out to be a soaking start to next week. The National Weather Service has drawn attention to the potential for sporadic and quickly changing winds next week, which when combined with thunderstorm potential and lightning strikes; could be bad news for fire ignition if the conditions align. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -