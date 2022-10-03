Watch Now
Clear For Takeoff

Clear For Takeoff
Posted at 8:21 AM, Oct 03, 2022
Over the last week Montana has experienced multiple weather patterns. We started last week with above average temperature highs statewide, but were around ten to fifteen degrees below average by the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Rain also began around Wednesday and steadily become more consistent as the week progressed. This week will be much more consistent relating to both accumulation potential and temperatures. Monday a high pressure fueled ridge will begin building over Montana and we will quickly see three benefits of that. Those are: a stable atmosphere, warmer temperatures, and sunshine. Temperature highs will mostly stay in the low to mid 70s all week with the exception of Thursday, which will have cooler air pushing in from the northeast. Clear skies continue through the weekend before we may finally have a chance for winter weather rolling in Tuesday as it slides down from the northwest. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.
Be nice to each other.
- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -

