Clearing Skies for Northern Lights

After a few showers and thunderstorms moved across the state, the skies will be clearing out and after dark, take a look for the aurora borealis. A strong solar storm should hit Earth tonight creating the northern lights. It's best to get away from city lights. Look to the north after dark. Friday will be the nicest day in a while with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s. There will be a few scattered thunderstorms around the state this coming weekend, but nothing like last weekend. Saturday will start out sunny and warm with a few scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 70s and low 80s, with some low 90s in far eastern Montana. A slow moving cold front will push across the state through Sunday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some snow could fly in the mountains above 6000'. Sunday could start off a little cloudier with those showers and some mountain snow, but some clearing is likely through the afternoon and evening. Looking ahead well into June, the active weather will continue with more moisture and near average temperatures. This is great news that fire seaon does not look like it will start early, but please be careful anyway.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist