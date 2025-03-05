Close Call As Snowstorm Stays South

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of southwest Montana from Wednesday night into Thursday night.

A FLOOD WATCH continues for the Yellowstone River near Sidney because of an ice jam.

Another big storm is moving in from the Pacific and will hit the central Rockies with heavy snow, coming close to Montana. The worst of this storm will stay to the south of Montana, but some snow will fly especially along I-90 in southern Montana on Thursday. Before that, tonight a weak storm system will come through with snow showers in the western half of the state. That weak storm will diminish by morning and skies will become partly to mostly sunny. Highs will top out in the 40s. Thursday, a big storm will move through the central Rockies with heavier snow down there. The northern fringe of the storm will move through southern Montana. I-90 will have a snowy day and some light snow could make it as far north as Helena. The Hi-Line will be partly cloudy. Highs will range from the 30s south to the 40s north. Friday will turn mostly sunny with highs back in the 40s. The weekend will be another mild and dry one as high pressure moves across the Rockies. Don't forget to "spring forward" on Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time goes into effect. We lose an hour of sleep but gain daylight in the evening on Sunday. Highs will top out in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. There will be strong wind across the plains on Sunday. Another storm with the potential of more snow will move back into Montana late Tuesday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist