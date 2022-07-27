Close The Door

After a brief break from punishing heat, temperatures are back on the rise beginning Wednesday. High pressure will take control for Wednesday and Thursday, stabilizing the atmosphere and allowing for more surface level heating to occur as cloud cover will be minimal across the state for both days. Moisture will also be minimal and null on both days as mostly sunny to clear skies reign supreme alongside temperatures climbing into the upper 80s on Wednesday and low 90s on Thursday. The large ridge which has been allowing excessive heat to pour into the pacific northwest, will slide eastward and build over Montana Friday into the weekend. Aside from a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms on Friday, the weekend should be free of moisture as temperatures continue climbing towards 100 degrees by Sunday. The climatalogically warmest time of year is nearing for the Treasure State, and unfortunately as it approaches, the state is rapidly drying out. Monday is shouting "Red Flag Warning" already due to the pressing heat, westerly wind ripping through, and a bottomed out humidity. However, a slight trough will move through on Monday which does make it possible for a few small and isolated thunderstorms across Montana. The fire risk across our beautiful state continues to increase, so let's all remember to be #MeticulousMontanans when it comes to taking steps to mitigate both your own fire hazards; as well as any you see that other folks may have neglected. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -