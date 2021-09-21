Closing out Summer with a Fall Feel

Under clear skies and light wind, Tuesday morning started cold, with areas of freezing fog in valley locations of western Montana. There has been a fresh coating of snow in some mountain tops across the west and south. With the temperatures warming up, the snow will not stick around long. Today, expect opposite weather conditions of Monday. A ridge of high pressure will lock-in from the west and bring clear skies, a fall feel, and dry conditions. The highs will slowly warm to the upper 60s and low to mid-70s. Areas along the Rocky Mountain Front and along the Hi-Line may experience a slight breeze at times.

Fall will begin Wednesday at 1:21 pm, and the temperatures will feel a lot like summer temps. The highs will top out in the 80s for most regions, and the wind will increase. The combination of warm temperatures, wind, and low humidity will heighten the fire concern across the state.

Thursday will be the first full day of fall, and the state will remain dry. The temperatures will briefly cool to the 60s and 70s.

The ridge of high pressure will build back in by Friday, allowing for another round of dry and warm conditions. Daytime highs will begin to soar above the seasonal average. Unfortunately, mostly dry conditions and warm temperatures will make current wildfires more challenging to manage or contain.

