Cloudy, Rainy, and Cooler

A strong cold front swept across the state and brought heavy rain, strong wind, and cooler temperatures. As of 2 am, Helena's rain total was at 0.74," beating a record set back in 1975 of 0.60." Great Falls rain totals exceeded over an inch of rain as of 6:24 am, and while we are on the topic of records, Dillon and Bozeman set a record high daily wind gusts. Now let's get to the temperatures; today will be noticeably colder. Daytime highs will cool to the 50s and 60s, which will be nearly 30 degrees cooler than yesterday. Showers and thunderstorm activity will be isolated this morning, but showers will become more scattered in nature during the afternoon.

Thursday's high temperatures will feel more like Fall weather. The highs will remain in the 60s and 70s. Stormy weather will track into eastern Montana during the day before another disturbance will move in late Thursday from northwest Montana and bring late night showers and a few isolated thunderstorms.

Friday, expect more rain, more wind, and well below-average temperatures.

This upcoming weekend will be wet and cool.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊

