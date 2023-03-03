Cold Air Marching into Montana

A cold front will continue moving through the state Thursday night into Friday. This front has produced strong wind and snow in the mountains. Snow showers will fly Thursday night and Friday. Accumulation will likely be a coating up to a couple inches in the lower elevations. The mountains will have as much as 6" through Friday. The mountain passes of western Montana will have heavy snow showers at times that will make travel difficult. Friday will be very blustery and chilly with the wind and temperatures in the 20s and 30s. The wind and snow showers will die down early in the evening as the sun goes down. The first weekend in March will start off quiet and partly cloudy. Saturday will be the nicer day with partly cloudy skies, little to no wind and highs in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon with areas of light snow through western and central Montana Saturday night. Sunday will be different with a steadier light snow developing with cloudy skies. Temperatures will be colder in the 10s and 20s. Areas of light snow will continue into Monday. Temperatures will be well below average for the first full week of March with multiple chances of snow.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist