Cold Airmass Staying for Thanksgiving

Winter has arrived early with cold temperatures and recent snow and this weather pattern will continue through Thanksgiving. The cold airmass is moving just a little bit as some warmer air is trying to work in. Some areas in the mountains and just east of the mountains will briefly warm up before cold air settles in again just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. A new storm system working into the West will stir up the atmosphere enough to budge the cold airmass just to the north. Helena, Great Falls and the Rocky Mountain Front will briefly warm into the 30s to around 40. Much of the Hi-line and northeast Montana will stay in the 10s and 20s for highs. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. There may be up to a coating of snow, so not much. Wednesday is one of the biggest travel days of the year and driving in Montana will not be a big problem. Some roads will still have residual snow and ice but most of the day will be partly cloudy and dry. Highs will mainly be in the 20s and 30s, with some 10s closer to the Canadian border. A weak disturbance will move down from Canada after dark with areas of light snow Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning. There may be enough snow to coat the ground again with up to 1-2" in the mountains. Any snow will come to an end in the morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s. Friday will have scattered snow showers in the western part of the state with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 10s and 20s. Saturday will be mostly sunny with light wind and highs in the 10s to near 30. A pattern change is likely to develop on Sunday as a ridge of high pressure builds across the West making for warmer and drier conditions into the start of December.

Stay warm,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

